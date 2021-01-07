Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Up 7.4%

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.28. 496,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 304,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $907.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

