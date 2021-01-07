Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.34

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 3008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Helios Technologies by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 55.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

