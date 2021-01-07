Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.50-11.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Shares of HELE opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.33. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

