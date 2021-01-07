Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.17 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $271.18 million and $48.17 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,902,962 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

