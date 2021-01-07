Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Trading Up 8.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 348,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 237,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

