Head to Head Survey: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) vs. (NYSE:NWE)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and (NYSE:NWE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunnova Energy International and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 1 11 0 2.92 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus target price of $42.08, suggesting a potential downside of 16.35%.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 35.79 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -17.29 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunnova Energy International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

