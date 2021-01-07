Head-To-Head Review: United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) vs. (NYSE:UUUU)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and (NYSE:UUUU) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $158.28 million 4.30 $26.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United States Lime & Minerals and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A 1 1 2 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 16.85% 11.67% 10.29% N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

