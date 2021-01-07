Head-To-Head Contrast: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) versus (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and (OTCMKTS:FRAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 21.03% 14.06% 1.42% N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 2.12 $39.46 million $1.30 8.42 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, the company provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, it offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. The company operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

