Head to Head Comparison: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) & Melinta Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MLNTQ)

Melinta Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MLNTQ) and TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melinta Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics $96.43 million 0.02 -$157.19 million N/A N/A TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 7.79 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -1.90

Melinta Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TherapeuticsMD.

Profitability

This table compares Melinta Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A TherapeuticsMD -304.01% N/A -74.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TherapeuticsMD 1 1 4 0 2.50

TherapeuticsMD has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 659.69%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by institutional investors. 60.3% of Melinta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics beats TherapeuticsMD on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens. The company has license agreements with Yale University, Medical Research Council, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Morristown, New Jersey. On December 27, 2019, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

