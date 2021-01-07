HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $172.67 and last traded at $172.19, with a volume of 8899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $894,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

