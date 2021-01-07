HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.5% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,585,000 after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

