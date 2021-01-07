HC Wainwright Trims ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Target Price to $11.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.08 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $857,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

