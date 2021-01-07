Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 195.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 270,337 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.