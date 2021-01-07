Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Trading Up 9.8%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 864,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 618,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $265,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

