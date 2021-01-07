Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

HNRG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.26% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

