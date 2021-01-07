H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,124. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

