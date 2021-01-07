GXChain Reaches One Day Volume of $12.04 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 14% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.94 million and $12.04 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,887,809 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

