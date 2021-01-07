Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Up 6.5%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.11. 1,361,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,233,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Guess' alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Guess’ by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.