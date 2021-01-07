GridCoin (GRC) One Day Volume Tops $3,730.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $3,730.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

