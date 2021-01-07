Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,709 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $615,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

