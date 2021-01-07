Gregory L. Christopher Sells 25,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MLI traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 217,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,111. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

