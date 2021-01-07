Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE GHL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 99,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,905. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

