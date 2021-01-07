Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
NYSE GHL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 99,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,905. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
About Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.