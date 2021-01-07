Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) rose 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 3,578,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,154,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Truist assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm has a market cap of $672.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

