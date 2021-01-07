Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWB. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 287,511.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.