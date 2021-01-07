Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal Acquires 23,100 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,338.25.

GWO opened at C$30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.02. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.15.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

