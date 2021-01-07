Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 902,304 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after buying an additional 736,796 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 193,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 483,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

