Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avantor by 1,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,610,457 shares of company stock worth $909,731,116. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

