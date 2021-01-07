Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1,382.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,511 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,262 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 840.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,791 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,765,000 after acquiring an additional 846,167 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.28 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

