Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Up 16.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares were up 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 18,918,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,242,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at $166,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $605,796.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,425,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,037,952.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,152,079 shares of company stock worth $4,317,983.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

