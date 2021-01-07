Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 1,573 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.65. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,715.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 168.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

