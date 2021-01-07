Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.35

Shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 7212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) alerts:

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.