GoldMint (MNTP) Trading Up 55% This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $326,982.42 and $884.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00318565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.14 or 0.02829703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

