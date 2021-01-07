Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.37. 2,854,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,982,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.