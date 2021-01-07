GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from $2.30 to $2.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of GLGDF stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

