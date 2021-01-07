GoByte (GBX) Price Down 11.9% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $171,621.88 and $11,591.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,102,697 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

