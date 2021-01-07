Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 14.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price shot up 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 6,371,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 4,312,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Globalstar by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.