Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.34). 93,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 130,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £64.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

