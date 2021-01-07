GINcoin (GIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,947.01

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $11,947.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,909.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.04 or 0.03161302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00438862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01160029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00371581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00173897 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010930 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.