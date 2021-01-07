Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 155,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 134,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$78.56 million and a P/E ratio of -51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

