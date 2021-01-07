GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GNMK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

GNMK opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,029. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

