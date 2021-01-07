Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Stake Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Genie Energy worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $134,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.70. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

