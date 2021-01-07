Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $984,577.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 69.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $984,577.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00311557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.08 or 0.02848303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

