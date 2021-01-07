Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Shares of Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.59. Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 178,925 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.93 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

