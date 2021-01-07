Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of GTES opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gates Industrial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.