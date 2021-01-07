GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. "

GLOG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

GLOG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 1,074,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,358. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $389.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

