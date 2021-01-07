GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Price Up 12.1%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $22.33. 5,720,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,943,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get GAN alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. On average, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GAN by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,542.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in GAN by 27.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.