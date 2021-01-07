GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 5.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 6,016,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,003,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 594,935 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

