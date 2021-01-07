FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,176,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

