FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

