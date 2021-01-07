FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

WIT stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in Wipro by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Wipro by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Wipro by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Wipro by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

